Professional Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.5 %

PAYX stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.49. The company had a trading volume of 767,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average of $117.74. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

