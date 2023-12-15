Professional Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 16,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,778,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $434.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,376. The firm has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $441.67.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

