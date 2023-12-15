Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $18.43 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $18,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 242,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 123,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,318. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

