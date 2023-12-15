Professional Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct makes up about 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $19,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.80. 34,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,794. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.95.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595 in the last 90 days. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MSM. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

