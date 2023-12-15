United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.16. 983,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.44 and a 200 day moving average of $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

