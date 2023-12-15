CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,078 shares during the period. CDW makes up approximately 4.2% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $25,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in CDW by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,100,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in CDW by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,748,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,303,000 after buying an additional 110,044 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.20. 140,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $222.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

