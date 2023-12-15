Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. City State Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $74.29. 465,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,265. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

