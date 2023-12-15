Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 1,750 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $41,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after buying an additional 8,169,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,021,000 after buying an additional 4,868,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $76.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

