Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 90,128 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,674,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $80,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

