Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $66.72 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,508,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,724,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 3.29% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,176,897,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,377,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,061,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,922,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAG opened at $46.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

