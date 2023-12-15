Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $1,590,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 60.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87,030 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,581 shares of company stock worth $11,980,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

