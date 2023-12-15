Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,185 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,588,000 after purchasing an additional 694,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $23,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,604.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 374,478 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $86.37 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

