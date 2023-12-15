Sendero Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLI. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,129,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,084 shares of company stock worth $2,142,876 over the last three months. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.44. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $121.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.56%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.