5,334 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,334 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $154.52 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $160.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.33. The company has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.