Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,797 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

