Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Raised by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,602 shares of company stock worth $13,330,195. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

