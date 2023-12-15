Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,809,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $201.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

