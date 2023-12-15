AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 37.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE AER opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $75.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Barclays started coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

