Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $694,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,827,000 after purchasing an additional 523,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $305.07 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $310.24. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.