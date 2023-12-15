Sendero Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.46.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

MCO stock opened at $389.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.20. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.70 and a fifty-two week high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

