Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,689 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHW stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

