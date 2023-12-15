Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 185,258 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 669,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,258 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $37,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

