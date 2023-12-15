2,455 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Welltower by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Welltower by 132,462.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Welltower by 426.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 191.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.10.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. Welltower’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

