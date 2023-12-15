Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $435.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

