First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 146,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after buying an additional 65,645 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 86,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 170,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VLO opened at $129.50 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

