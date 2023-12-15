First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 981 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,556,223,000 after buying an additional 2,019,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,218,144,000 after buying an additional 756,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.8 %

Amphenol stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $98.87.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.