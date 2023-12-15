Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $2,961,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $204,240,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 7.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 219,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

CAG stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

