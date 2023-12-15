VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in VMware were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in VMware by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 52,579 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VMware by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VMware by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

VMware stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average of $153.11. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $181.14.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

