ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ABM Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABM. KeyCorp cut their price target on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. William Blair cut ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.22%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

