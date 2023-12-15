Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.0 million-$225.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.0 million. Photronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-0.53 EPS.

Photronics Stock Up 10.9 %

PLAB stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Photronics has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $29.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Photronics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Photronics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Photronics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Photronics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Photronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

