ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ABM Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABM. KeyCorp cut their price target on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. William Blair cut ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.40. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries



ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

