Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Covea Finance

Covea Finance increased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 98,080 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises 2.6% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Covea Finance owned 0.27% of Cameco worth $46,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Cameco by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 490,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 145,049 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Cameco by 13.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 64,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 41.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 79,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at $8,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $46.21 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cameco

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.