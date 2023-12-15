Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Raised by Covea Finance

Covea Finance grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 2.5% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.05% of Zoetis worth $43,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 206,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 52,691 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.88.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,073. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $200.09 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.76 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.