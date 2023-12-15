Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,946,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,657,000 after acquiring an additional 94,340 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 525,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,797,000 after acquiring an additional 397,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.29.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

