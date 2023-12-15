Viad (NYSE:VVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.00

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 20182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viad in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Viad alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VVI

Viad Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. Viad had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viad

In other Viad news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $470,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,530.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viad

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.