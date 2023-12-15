iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.91, with a volume of 250865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16.
Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
