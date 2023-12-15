iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.91, with a volume of 250865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

