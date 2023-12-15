Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Down 3.8%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.73 and last traded at $66.96. 8,406,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 12,541,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Block by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Block by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 810,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,871,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Block by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

