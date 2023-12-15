ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Down 3.8%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.01. 1,895,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,630,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 8.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

