RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $81.87 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

