Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.98 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

