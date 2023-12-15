Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,495 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 453.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,958,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $18,272,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 140.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,669,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,131 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ GT opened at $15.00 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

Insider Transactions at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.