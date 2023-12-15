Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 3,837 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $178.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.37 and a 200 day moving average of $133.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $88.29 and a one year high of $178.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

