iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYT. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $264.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.18.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

