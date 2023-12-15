Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSMR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 471,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.83 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

