Elk River Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.4% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $630.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $579.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $642.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.