Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $497,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

