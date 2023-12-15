General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $123.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

