Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 22,278 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,278 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Core Laboratories worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 43.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 4.7 %

CLB stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. Core Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Core Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.