Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 84,054 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,054 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $672,458,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Hayward by 70.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hayward by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,295,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,447,000 after purchasing an additional 395,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,046,000 after purchasing an additional 254,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 15.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,885,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,632,000 after purchasing an additional 791,339 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $133,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of HAYW opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.15 million. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

