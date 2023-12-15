MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of MGP Ingredients worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGPI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 289.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MGPI. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGPI stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.49. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $40,096.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,145.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $40,096.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,145.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,536,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

